Challengers emerge in two upcoming races

As of Friday morning, challengers had filed for two seats in legislative and county positions that are up for re-election in Canadian County.

In Oklahoma Senate District 45, incumbent Paul Rosino, a Republican from Oklahoma City, is opposed in the primary by Stevan Cunningham of Oklahoma City, and Jennifer Wilkinson of Yukon is running as a Democrat.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Wilkinson in the Nov. 3 general election.

For Canadian clerk of court, Rindie Hunt is running against incumbent Marie Hirst.

Both are Republicans, so the race will be decided in the June 30 primary election, unless another candidate filed by the 5 p.m. Friday deadline, Election Board Secretary Wanda Armold said.

All other incumbents that are up for re-election in the county’s legislative delegation and among county elected officials.

None of them had opposition as of Friday morning.

In the legislature, they are District 41 Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader of Surrey Hills, District 43 Rep. Jay Steagall of Yukon, District 60 Rep. Rhonda Baker of Yukon and District 47 Rep. Brian Hill of Mustang.

The county elected officials who are running unopposed are Clerk Sherry Murray, Sheriff Chris West and the County Commissioner David Anderson.