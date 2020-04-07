Yukon sets ‘virtual’ graduation for seniors

Graduation will look a little different this year for seniors across Oklahoma, and that includes Yukon.

There will not be a traditional graduation with seniors walking across the stage to accept their diplomas at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

Instead, it will be handled virtually, said Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth.

During Monday’s school board meeting, which also was held virtually and broadcast on the district’s social media page, Simeroth said there are hopes to have some type of ceremony later in the year.

However, the graduation ceremony that is planned for May 19 will be different than in the past.

He said a video will be shown that provides photos of each senior, along with some biographical information.

The goal is to provide a celebration for their work without putting anyone in harm’s way.

More than 10,000 people annually pack into the fairgrounds for the graduation ceremony.

Simeroth said the threat created by the COVID-19 virus makes that option not possible.

He also said this year’s class will be honored with a plaque at the high school listing each of their names.

The process for the virtual graduation was a collaborative effort between Simeroth, High School Principal Melissa Barlow and several seniors.

The seniors will still receive their caps and gowns. However, they will be contacted directly by Josten’s to set up a time for pickup.

Also, LifeChurch has agreed to allow the use of its parking lot as a pickup location.

Graduation will happen almost a week and half after the end of school.

Simeroth said classes will be dismissed May 8 at the request of the state education department.

He said students who plan to enroll in summer school will be taught virtually.

Simeroth said the district will use a portion of its technology funds to improve the district’s delivery capabilities.

The district will continue to provide meals for students throughout the summer, he said.