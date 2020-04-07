Yukon expands state of emergency

With the number of people who have died from the coronavirus skyrocketing this week, Yukon’s mayor has expanded and extended the city’s state of emergency.

Michael McEachern issued a revised proclamation late Monday that encourages everyone in Yukon to “shelter in place.”

According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, there has been one death in Canadian County, while 40 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The health department also reported that 16 people died of the illness on Monday, the largest single-day number since the pandemic began.

Across the state, there have been 67 deaths.

Two mobile testing centers are now operational in Canadian County. They are located at the health department offices in Yukon and El Reno.

Tests are conducted by appointment only, official said.

McEachern’s state of emergency order extends a previous order to April 30, which is the same as the order issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

It keeps nonessential businesses, such as bars, hair salons, nail salons and fitness centers closed.

Restaurants are still allowed to be open for drive-through and delivery services.

McEachern’s proclamation encourages everyone to stay home except for essential trips, such as to grocery stores, pharmacies and doctor’s offices.

Previously, the order had focused on those over 65 or who have underlying health issues.

McEachern also encouraged everyone to wear facemasks or bandanas to protect themselves and those around them.

Among the other items listed in the proclamation, the mayor continued to ban gatherings of more than 10 people and encourages those who must go shopping to be in groups of no more than two and to leave family members at home, if possible.

The goal, the mayor said, is to lessen the threat of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

According to the state health department, Monday’s death toll included six people in Tulsa County, two in Osage County and one each in Adair, Cherokee, Cleveland, Creek, Kay, Mayes, Wagoner and

Washington counties.

State health officials said there are now1,472 people with positive test results in Oklahoma.

The illness has led to 376 people being hospitalized.