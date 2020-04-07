Obituary – Gerralee Pyle – Death Notices April 8, 2020

Gerralee Pyle

Gerralee Elizabeth Loy Pyle was born March 6, 1960 in Oklahoma City to parents Myron and Gerry Loy. She left this earth to join our Heavenly Father on April 1, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Gerry Betchen; father, Myron Loy; sister, Mary Rose Loy; brother, David Lane; grandson, Jeremiah Drennan; and granddaughter, Elliora Faye Loy.

Gerralee is survived by her husband, Gordon Pyle; her sister, Katrina McDonald; brother, Gilbert Lane; daughter, Tana Drennan and her husband, Joshua Drennan; granddaughters Miranda, Morgan and Marley Drennan; grandsons Joshua and Waylon Drennan; son, Gordon “Gordie” Pyle and his wife, Shayla Shadid; granddaughter Iris Pyle; and grandson Conrad Pyle. She is also survived by her children: Rory Loy and daughter Maryk Rose Loy; and Johnna Sexton, husband Aaron Sexton and their children, Blake and Emma Sexton.

These are the statistics for Gerralee Pyle, but they do not define Boo Pyle. Boo was married to Gordon Earl Pyle on Sept. 25, 1978, and they have built a life full of family, friends and a lot of fun. Family was never defined by blood, and her door was always open to anyone who needed a place to stay. She called her friends her sisters and treated their children like her own. She was Aunt Boo and Nana to every child who knew her.

Boo was genuine, and you never had to wonder what she was thinking. If she disapproved of what you were doing, you knew; but if she was proud of you, you knew that too. If she loved you, she loved you fiercely and would stand by you no matter what. Boo’s life was defined by her husband, her kids, her YaYa’s and her grandkids.

Through it all, Boo and Gordon always had fun together; dancing, playing games, listening to music (that Gordon tried to DJ) and having a few beers. They loved the lake and taught their children to love the lake as well.

When Boo Pyle became “Nana”, she was all in. Her grandchildren were her life and joy. She spent almost every weekend with her grandchildren and made sure they never ran out of snacks, toys or anything they could ever want. When she spoke of her grandchildren, her eyes lit up. No doubt, Nana has gone on to love on and spoil Ellie and Jeremiah.

Boo’s happy place was at her Lake House, so it is fitting that she was there when she passed on, and it is there that we say our “goodbyes and see you laters.”

Viewing will be at Mallory Chapel in Stigler on Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m., with family visitation from 5 to 7 p.m.

Funeral Services were on Monday at Mallory Chapel in Stigler under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory of Stigler.

DEATH NOTICES

David Byrd

David Laine Byrd, 85, died Friday. Graveside service was Monday. (McNeil)

Mary Edmondson

Mary Evelyn Edmondson, 90, died Monday. Services are pending.

Katherine Gregory

Katherine Louise Gregory, 72, died on March 31. Services will be private. (Ingram)

Arthur Hudson

Arthur Max Hudson, 85, died on April 1. Services will be private. (Ingram)

Mary Long

Mary Jane (Miller) Long, 73, died Thursday. Services are pending. (Yanda)

Nancy Perdue

Nancy Bryan Perdue, 85, died on March 28. Services will be held at a later date. (Ingram)

Ruth Penny

Ruth Elaine Penny, infant, died on March 27.

Orlando Ricalde

Orlando Jesus Ricalde, 96, died on March 30. Services will be private. (Ingram)

Joan Ridling

Joan Ellen (Carter) Ridling, 80, died Friday. A private service will be held at Sentinel Cemetery. (Yanda)

Charles Wilson Jr.

Charles Allen Wilson Jr., 58, died Friday. Services are private. (McNeil)