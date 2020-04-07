2020 Czech Fest is canceled

The coronavirus continues to take a toll on festivities planned in Yukon. The latest victim is the annual Czech Festival, which is held annually on the first Saturday in October.

Marjorie Jezek, president Oklahoma Czech Inc., said a decision was made last week to cancel this year’s activities, including the pageant, parade and festival.

The events typically draw more than 10,000 people to downtown Yukon to enjoy the traditions of the Czech-Slovic heritage.

Jezik said this is the first time in the organization’s history that the event has been canceled.

Jezik said the decision was made so early in the season so vendors could have the opportunity to make other plans.

The Czech Festival royalty, elected last fall, will serve a second year.

Similarly, the festival in Prague has been canceled for the year, and it appears the national pageant will not be held this year, she said.

The events are expected to return next year.

The cancellation of the Czech Fest is the latest event to have been postponed or canceled.

The City of Yukon has canceled a number of events, including the Taste of Yukon, the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, the Festival of the Child and the Chisholm Trail Festival.

In addition, several