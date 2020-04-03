OBITUARY – Mark Evan Fairchild – Death Notices

Mark Evan Fairchild was born Dec. 21, 1987, in Oklahoma City and lived most of his life in Yukon.

His passion in life was acting and directing, which he did at the Carpenter Square Theatre.

He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in El Reno.

He died March 12 in Oklahoma City.

Private services will be held under the direction of Huber-Benson Funeral Home.

He is survived by his father, Monte Fairchild of the home in Yukon; brother and fiancée, Matthew Fairchild and Judy Howard, of Yukon; and sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Rolla Breedlove, also of Yukon; and nine nieces and nephews.

His mother, Karen (Smith) Fairchild, preceded him in death.

Memorials may be made to the Carpenter Square Theatre in Oklahoma City.

DEATH NOTICES

Jerry Garton

Jerry “Max” Garton, 78, died March 31. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain View. (Yanda)

Wilma Weber

Wilma Mae Weber, 84, died March 30. No services. (McNeil’s)