Girls cagers coach eyes promises of next year

At the beginning of the season, Roy Wyckoff looked around the gym at Yukon High School and liked what he saw.

Not necessarily because he was expecting to have a state-championship season, but because he saw a team that had possibilities.

The Yukon girls basketball coach knew his team would have struggles throughout the year. However, he also knew those struggles could pay major dividends down the road.

Yukon, which finished the season with an 8-15 record, returns the bulk of the team’s player next year. The squad had only two seniors.

“We were super young, which excites me for next season,” said Wyckoff.

The team lost several heartbreakers, including three of the last four games by a total of eight points, including one in overtime.

“We were right there, but never got over the hump,” he said.

Yukon also lost its leading scorer over the Christmas break when Meya Case went down with a knee injury.

The junior was averaging more than 13 points per game and scored more than 100 points without touching the ball in the second half of the season.

She will be back next season.

The Millerettes also will return second-leading scorer Sydney Brown, who finished the season with 200 points, 67 rebounds and 54 steals.

Among the seniors who will graduate is Kristen Readel, who finished with 174 points, 98 rebounds and 87 steals.

“They made a lot of progress. Obviously, if you look at our record, we lost more than anyone would like. But I tried to keep us focused on improving. By the end of the year, I was about as proud as I could have been of them and how they competed,” Wyckoff said. “I feel they gave us everything they had.”

The coach said he believes the progress that was made this season will help lay the foundation for the upcoming season.

“We made strides and were competitive in a tough league. I feel good about where we are going,” he said.

That includes players who will move up from the middle school level, as well as the young players who got some experience this year.

“I am excited about the potential future,” he said.