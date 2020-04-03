First-year girls’ golf coach sees season halted

For Abbey Perman, it may have been the shortest first season a head coach has ever experienced.

Perman, who was hired last summer to helm the Yukon Girls Golf Team, saw her first year as head coach come to an abrupt end after only two tournaments — one for the varsity and one for the junior varsity.

The former standout golfer took over for Ryan Rennels at the end of last year.

She said the way the season ended was disappointing.

“I am extremely frustrated and disappointed. I had really big hopes for these girls. I thought the potential to win state was there,” Perman said.

Perman is in her second year of teaching at Yukon High School, and said she wanted to have the opportunity to show Athletic Director Mike Clark, along with the rest of the staff, that they made the right decision in selecting her.

“I wanted to prove I can do it and that I know what I’m doing. And it was gone with the drop of a hat. It is unfortunate circumstances,” she said. “It is just a tough situation.”

Perman is the only coach on Yukon’s staff who is in the midst of her first season as a coach at any level.

She also served as an assistant for the junior varsity volleyball team in the fall.

But coaching girls golf has been her goal from Day 1.

“I’ve been playing golf since I was seven years old. I played in high school and college. This was my full-circle moment,” Perman said.

“It is devastating. I hate it for me and I hate it for the girls. I wanted more time with them, so we could show what we could do,” she said.

Perman said when she first learned the season was going to be canceled, she also thought she had lost her purpose. Fortunately, her family was by her side.

“I had a lot to prove, and I could have gotten it done. I had everyone rooting for me. They were rooting for my team and for me.

“Man, did I want it. I wanted to win it big,” she said.

While this season is in the record books, the Yukon coach said she is looking forward to what the future promises.

“It is onward and upward for next year. We have some really inspiring and talented athletes who are coming back to the program,” she said.

That was proven during the team’s only tournament, where they finished seventh despite less than ideal weather conditions.

Freshman Makaylee Cowan shot an 86 that day at Oak Tree Country Club. Senior Cynthia DeLoera finished two shots behind Cowan.

Perman’s players are not the only ones who saw their season come to an abrupt end.

All spring sports were canceled by the Oklahoma Secondary Activities Association, as were state basketball championships in Classes 2A through 6A.

Yukon’s baseball team had started off the season strong with a 3-1 record and was looking forward to a trip Scottsdale, Arizona, to play in the Best of the West tournament when news came down about COVID-19.

Coach Kevin James said, at the time, that while he hated what was happening for his players, it was the right decision.

“There are bigger things than baseball. This is one of them,” James had said.

The decision by the OSSAA to cancel the season came two weeks ago, shortly after the state school board voted to cancel all extracurricular activities.

The OSSAA vote was unanimous.