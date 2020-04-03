COVID-19 cases in county climb to 29

The number of patients being diagnosed with the coronavirus continues to climb across the state, and now include a Canadian County judge.

Associate Judge Bob Hughey posted on his social media page Friday that he had finally received the results of his COVID-19 test, and it was positive.

Hughey’s tests results were included in the Oklahoma County results because his test was conducted at the Oklahoma County Health Department.

In his post, Hughey said no one else in his family is showing signs of the illness.

Hughey has been in self-quarantine for almost two weeks, following the advice of his doctor.

He initially was diagnosed with acute bronchitis, but was tested for COVID-19 after he continued to feel bad and his symptoms mimicked those of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in Canadian County held steady between Thursday and Friday..

Thursday, the Oklahoma State Health Department reported that 29 people in Canadian County had been diagnosed with COVID-19. That number was unchanged on Friday.

“We are beginning to see many more patients who are coming in with symptoms and are being tested,” said Teresa Gray, president of Integris Canadian Valley Hospital in Yukon.

Thus far, however, the hospital is still only treating three patients — two of whom were in critical condition and one who was stable.

Gray said that may not be the full number of those treated at the hospital, because some patients may have been treated and released.

Those are only the patients in the hospital’s care earlier in the week.

One person died this week in Canadian County as a result of complications from the COVID-19 virus. Gray said that person was not a patient at her hospital.

Gray said she expects to see numbers of those who test positive to continue to grow.

However, tests results are taking between 48 hours and almost a week.

She said public and private labs, including her own, are working as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Canadian County Emergency Management Director Andrew Skidmore said a mobile testing facility is expected to be set up next week at Yukon Middle School.

Skidmore said the facility is tentatively planned for Wednesday.

He said it will be a drive-through facility and officials are encouraging those who utilize it to have a doctor’s note.

Skidmore said the facility will have only about 100 test kits.

It is a joint effort between Canadian County, the health department, the Yukon Police Department and Yukon Fire Department.

There will be no charge for the tests, and the process will take only minutes to complete.

However, it may be several days before test results are available.

The times of the testing site have not been announced.

Meanwhile, Skidmore also said the county received a quantity of personal protection equipment on Wednesday.

The equipment, which included gloves, gowns, facemasks and faceguards, has already been distributed to first responders in Yukon, Mustang, El Reno, Piedmont and Calumet.

Skidmore said it was not the quantity that officials had sought, but everything helps.

Meanwhile, across the state health department said Friday that just under 1,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The total is 988.

There are now cases confirmed in 58 of the state’s 77 counties.

Officials say the death toll also climbed by eight on Friday to 38.

The number of hospitalizations jumped to 289.

At least 12 children under the age of 4 have been diagnosed, while the largest group is those 65 and over.

New deaths were reported in Tulsa and Cleveland counties.