Yukon’s pre-K lottery is put on hold

The disruption of normal activities that has been created by the coronavirus also means that parents waiting to find out if their children have qualified for the prekindergarten classes will have to wait a little longer.

Officials with the Yukon School District said this week that the selection of pre-K participants for next year has been delayed for at least a few weeks.

Originally, the drawing was scheduled for last week. However, because all school activities have been canceled until at least mid-May, the drawings also have been delayed.

A spokesperson for the school district said the goal is to have the drawings within a few weeks.

Student enrollment will follow the drawings.

However, no date has been set for either event.

The deadline to apply for pre-K has, however, closed.

That deadline was March 24.

The spokesperson said the district is sending out flyers to provide information to parents who are concerned.

Those flyers are being sent via the daily meals that children can pick up at all of the elementary schools.

They also are available via email and on the district’s website, yukonps.com.

“We are actively working on the situation. The goal is to have it (the list) up in the next few weeks. We are working on it,” the spokespersons aid.

Each of Yukon’s elementary schools offers a full-day pre-K program. However, the numbers of slots available is limited to 20 students per classroom.

In previous years, most people who applied for a slot for their child were accepted. However, it is not a guarantee.

Thus, the need for the drawing, officials said.

Meanwhile, district officials said more than 12,000 meals have been served to students since March 23 through its grab-and-go program.

The school is providing students with a sack lunch each week day as well as a breakfast for the following day.

The meals are provided free and can be picked up at any of the district’s elementary schools.

The meals are available from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In addition, the meals are being delivered to children living in the Welcome Home Community.

The meals are being provided through a federal waiver program.

In addition, the meals must be eaten at a location other than the school. Officials said the public does not currently have access to any of the buildings.

Officials have said the program will continue until the district’s class schedule returns to normal.