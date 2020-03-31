Testing site eyed for county residents

Canadian County officials hope to set up a drive-through coronavirus testing site, but they’re not sure when or where.

The starting date will depend upon when testing supplies become available and on approval by state officials, said Andrew Skidmore, the county’s emergency management director.

The Canadian County Health Department will publish more information later on its Facebook page and in newspapers, said Maggie Jackson, the director of community engagement and planning for District 2 of the Oklahoma Department of Health.

“We will test only people who meet certain criteria,” she said.

Skidmore is coordinating a task force that includes representatives of the Canadian County Health Department, first responders, municipalities and social service agencies.

The task force was formed after the county commissioners adopted an emergency declaration March 25, Skidmore said.

The declaration allowed the county to apply for help through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

So far, the county has been approved for 75% reimbursement for personal protective equipment it buys through FEMA to serve hospitals, retirement homes and first responders.

The county has put in orders for the PPE, but it has not received any, and it has no information on when it will be available, Skidmore said.

“Everything is back-ordered,” he said.

“I’m making lots of phone calls and sending lots of emails, but everyone is saying ‘well, maybe, we’ll have something for you.’”