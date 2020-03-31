County records first COVID-19 death

Canadian County has recorded its first death as a result of the coronavirus.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Health said the victim, identified only as a male over the age of 65, was one of six people who succumbed to the COVID-19 virus on Monday.

The number of people in Canadian County who have tested positive for the illness also continues to climb.

The health department reported Tuesday that 19 people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19.

Monday, there were 15 positive test results in the county.

The health department does not provide information about how many people have been tested in each county.

Overall, there have been 565 people who have tested positive in Oklahoma, while 1,229 have received negative results.

There have been 23 deaths and 177 hospitalizations across the state as of Tuesday.

The average age of the patients is 58.

Meanwhile, Associate Judge Bob Hughey was continuing to self-quarantine himself Tuesday as he awaited results from his COVID-19 test.

The judge has been in self-quarantine for more than week on the advice of his doctor.

He went to the emergency room on March 21 after showing symptoms.

He was given the COVID-19 test on Friday at the Oklahoma County Health Department, where his doctor referred him.

Hughey, who leads the Gary E. Miller Children’s Justice Center and also serves as the primary juvenile judge in Canadian County, said he was originally diagnosed with acute bronchitis.

However, many of his symptoms mimicked those related to the coronavirus.

Those symptoms have included difficulty breathing, a cough and, at some points, a fever.

“I haven’t felt like doing anything. I have no energy at all,” Hughey said by telephone.

Hughey’s workload became significantly lighter this week when the Oklahoma Supreme Court ordered courts in all 77 counties to close through May 15.

The only exceptions involve cases where immediate action is needed, including the issuance of victim’s protective orders.

Initial court appearances are being handled by video with the defendants remaining in jail.

Hughey said he is beginning to improve, and is receiving the benefit of his wife’s medical expertise.

His wife is a pediatrician and the family has a nebulizer, allowing the judge to undergo breathing treatments at home.

Meanwhile, three new deaths were reported in Oklahoma County, one in Muskogee County and one in Wagoner County.

Cases of of COVID-19 have been reported in 47 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties.

Oklahoma County has the largest number of cases with 155 cases, including seven deaths.

Tulsa County is second with 83 cases, followed by Cleveland and Kay counties.