Teachers take to the streets to see students

It was a parade, although there weren’t any bands, floats or politicians involved. And it lasted two days.

OK, really a few hours over two days.

Teachers from Skyview Elementary in Yukon took part in a neighborhood parade Thursday and Friday.

Educators loaded into more than 45 cars and paraded their way through their students’ neighborhoods.

Candice Moy, a kindergarten teacher at the school, got emotional when discussing the event.

For many of the teachers, it was the first opportunity to see their students since school let out for spring break.

And in many cases, the teachers will not have the students back in their classrooms.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said students will be taught through a distance-learning plan that was approved earlier this week by the state Board of Education.

The plan will go into effect April 6, but will mean that the school buildings will remain closed.

Teachers will find alternative ways to teach their students.

So, Thursday and Friday were an opportunity to see the students and for the students to see their teachers.

“Almost everyone participated,” she said of the teachers. “We filled up the parking lot at the splash pad (Sunrise Park), and there were a couple of times where we almost caught up with the back end of the cars.”

The idea came about after another teacher saw something similar at another school and thought it might be a fun option.

“All the teachers were talking afterwards. We probably needed this more than the kids. It made our hearts happy to see the kids,” she said.

And the students were involved, with many of them standing in their yards or on their driveways holding signs of support.

“We were out Thursday for about two hours. The support we received was amazing,” Moy said.

The goal, she said, is to keep the kids excited and to remind them that the teachers are still there.

“We don’t want them going into full summer mode. We miss them and we miss seeing their faces,” she said.

Because Moy won’t have the students in her physical classroom again this year, she said she will miss a lot of the exciting things the students do.

“Right now, we would be doing the things we do. They would tell me what they did over the weekend, what excited them. … Not being able to do that kind of breaks your heart,” she said.

It also may not be the only teachers’ parade for the remainder of the year.

Moy said the teachers hope to do something similar every other week.

CUTLINE: Students from Skyview Elementary School hold signs to greet teachers who visited their neighborhood on Thursday as part of a teacher parade. The teachers say it was a great way to see their students, who are currently out of class because of the coronavirus. Photo / Provided