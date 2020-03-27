At least 3 treated for COVID-19 at Yukon hospital

As of Friday, officials with Integris Canadian Valley Hospital say they are still treating three patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Two of the patients remain in critical condition. A third is stable, officials said.

At least one of the two critical patients was on a ventilator as of Wednesday.

Teresa Gray, president of the hospital, said that while only three patients are being treated for the illness, several are awaiting test results.

The number of confirmed cases in Canadian County has virtually doubled in the past two days.

The State Health Department’s latest information shows that Canadian County has 11 cases on Friday. Thursday, there were six people with positive test results.

The overall number across the state has grown to 322. There have been eight deaths.

Gray said that while Canadian County’s numbers appear low, she expects to see them climb as more test results become available..

All of those with pending test results are patients at the hospital, she said.

Among those who have tested positive for the illness is Sen. Paul Rosino, who represents parts of southeastern Canadian County.

The Oklahoma City Republican said he was notified of his test results on Tuesday.

He is under self-quarantine at his home, but said he is continuing Senate work via telephone.

“I just did what they say to do,” he said by phone Tuesday evening.

“If everybody would just follow the guidelines, we could bend the curve,” he said.

Also awaiting test results is Associate District Judge Bob Hughey.

Hughey posted on his Facebook page that he took the test on his birthday and is awaiting results. Meanwhile, he has self-quarantined at home.

According to the health department, there have been 105 hospitalizations as of Friday.

Most of those who have been diagnosed are older than 65. That group has 115 positive cases.

The second highest number involves those 50-64 with 81 cases.

There are 168 patients who are women and 157 who are men.

Oklahoma County continues to lead the way with 94 cases, followed by Tulsa County with 49. Cleveland County has the most deaths with three.

Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a state of emergency and ordered non-essential businesses, such as bars, beauty salons, gyms and massage parlors to close.

Stitt said he expects thousands of cases to be confirmed in Oklahoma.

Gray agreed.

“I expect the number to double each day. We have a lot of tests being taken,” she said.

However, not everyone is being tested. She said because there is a limited availability, the tests are being administered to those who are symptomatic.

Patients who do not need to be admitted to the hospital are being advised to self-quarantine, she said.

“If they are presenting as symptomatic, we are testing, and that includes possibly infected healthcare workers,” she said.

Earlier this week, Yukon Mayor Michael McEachern questioned the number of positive cases in the county. He said he felt it was low because not many tests were being administered.

Gray said that is not the case. The labs, she said, are backlogged.

“It’s the same scenario for Oklahoma and Cleveland counties. We have an allotted number of tests we are given. There are a limited number of kits,” Gray said.

Meanwhile, the hospital also has changed some protocols for patients at its clinic, which is in the hospital.

Gray said patients are being serviced curbside.

That means when patients arrive, they are asked to stay in their vehicles until their appointments.

They are then brought inside.

“We are not bringing in crowds of people,” she said.

The goal is to reduce the risk of exposure.

“We are doing everything according to CDC guidelines,” Gray said.