Mustang businesses respond to crisis

Mustang businesses are making adjustments to the coronavirus crisis.

All America bank is working with borrowers, said President Wade Huckabay.

“They seem to be concerned about short-term cashflow obligations,” he said.

“They’re asking to adjust their payments anywhere from two months to four months at this point in time.

“So far, we are successful in accommodating our customers’ needs.”

John Gassen, a Realtor with Epic Real Estate, said showings nosedived in the past week but he expects them to rebound.

“Changes in life circumstances will still happen – having a baby, getting married, relocating for job – and people will need homes,” he said.

He’s offering to conduct virtual showings.

“That’s nothing new,” he said. “Last summer, I sold a home through virtual showings to someone who was moving from the country of Chile.”

When demand does return, Gassen expects it to be strong.

“I heard a real estate economist say to expect 12 months of business in nine months,” he said.

Gentry Service, a heating and air conditioning contractor, had kept busy through Tuesday, owner Keven Gentry said.

“It’s been steady, both for new construction and replacement units,” he said.

Gentry was awaiting word on the impact of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s order, issued Tuesday, that all non-essential businesses in counties affected by coronavirus close.

“It’s kind of vague so far,” Gentry said.

The Mustang Chamber of Commerce has created two Facebook groups in response to the crisis.

The Mustang Restaurant Network group lists takeout, delivery and drive-through options.

The Mustang Retailers Network lists reduced store hours and delivery options.

For example, Burlap Buffalo lists reduced hours of noon through 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Walmart lists new hours of 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the temporary closing of its auto care center.

Seniors-only hours are 6 to 7 a.m. every Tuesday.

The chamber is helping find personal protective equipment from businesses that are closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Currently closed health care services such as dentists, orthodontists, eye care and many others who may have stock on their shelves could greatly benefit our community’s preparedness,” Chamber President and CEO Renee Peerman said in a special email newsletter Tuesday.

The chamber will connect businesses with available equipment – including gowns, gloves, masks (N95 and others) – with hospitals and clinics that are treating coronavirus.

To help, email director@mustangchamber.com.

Tuesday’s chamber email provided web links to agencies that can provide help and information, including the Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program and a state site to report damage from the crisis.

“The chamber is doing anything and everything to possibly help the local businesses right now,” Peerman said.

“Some are hurting, but most of them are pretty scared, which is why we have compiled online resources for them to have in hand,” she said.