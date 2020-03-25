Broncos produce collegiate sports signees

Head coach Lee Blankenship’s first Mustang High School football team built a solid foundation for the program with a senior-laden class.

Now, Mustang soon will bid farewell to 33 seniors, including 17 starters.

At least nine players expect to be playing in college next season, including two in other sports.

They led Mustang’s football program to a 7-4 record and the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

“I’m so proud of our out-going seniors,” Blankenship said. “This class laid a great foundation for the future of Mustang football.

“Several are going to participate in collegiate athletics, which is awesome. Several more had the opportunity to go play but chose to pursue other opportunities, which shows a lot of maturity.”

Among those who will continue their football careers is linebacker Colton Humphrey, who will play for the University of Houston Cougars. He was Mustang’s fifth-leading tackler and leader in takeaways with seven.

Humphrey made 74 tackles, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries, one that he returned for a touchdown.

He also blocked a field goal.

Middle linebacker Judson Rowland, a two-time 6A state champion wrestler, will compete in that sport for the University of Central Oklahoma.

Also, punter/place-kicker Kory Soulinthavong has signed to play soccer for Western Illinois University.

Wide receiver Tristan Plumlee is being recruited to compete as a sprinter in track, Blankenship said.

“Most importantly, my prayer is for all to go out and continue to be great character leaders as they enter the next chapter of their lives,” Blankenship said. “I love these boys and expect bright futures for all of them.”

Another player, safety and team captain Liam Krivanek, Mustang’s leading tackler the past two seasons, has a full academic scholarship to the University of Oklahoma.

Those who will compete collegiately in sports are:

• Quarterback Hayden Conrad, football, Evangel University;

• Running back/kick returner Khary Brown, football, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M;

• Running back Harvey Phillips, football, Southern Nazarene University;

• Offensive lineman Cade Williamson, football, Northeastern Oklahoma State;

• Wide receiver/punt returner Chris Doran, football, Evangel University;

• Linebacker Colton Humphrey, football, University of Houston;

• Middle linebacker Judson Rowland, wrestling, University of Central Oklahoma;

• Free safety Jojo Sylvester, football, Evangel University;

• Punter/place-kicker Kory Soulinthavong, soccer, Western Illinois University.