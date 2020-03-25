Board votes to delay $47M bond election

The Mustang School Board voted Tuesday to postpone its $47 million bond election to Aug. 25.

The election had originally been set for April 7.

Before voting, Superintendent Charles Bradley laid out the board’s options, which included canceling the election altogether and revisiting it at a later date, or postponing the vote.

Bradley provided the board with three options for rescheduling — June 30, Aug. 25 and Nov. 3.

Of those three dates, he said he would prefer the Aug. 25 option.

“If I’m giving a recommendation, that’s what I’d recommend,” Bradley said. “At the beginning of the school year, we have the ability to promote (the bond issue) to make people aware of what its components are.”

The district now has until June 10 to make any changes to the resolution.

“I don’t think we would do a wholesale revamp,” Bradley said. “We’d probably look at it, and see what could be restructured to lower the amount.”

As originally proposed, the money would include $27 million for a new elementary school and $8 million of operating money. The remainder would be interest payments.

The new elementary would replace the current Mustang Elem-entary School, and the present school would become a pre-K center.

The proposal potentially could raise taxes, although growing property valuation might generate a large portion of the revenue to cover the proposed increase funding, Bradley said.

At most, the bond issue would raise taxes $22 per year on each $100,000 of valuation.

The proposal would create a way to ease pressure on elementary schools from the district’s full-day program for pre-K, which began last school year.

That program has 650 students enrolled.

However, making pre-K available for a full day has taken classroom space at all eight elementary schools, pushing three of them near capacity and one – Lakehoma – to 105% of capacity, school officials have said.