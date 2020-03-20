Yukon schools to offer meals to students

With school being out until at least April 6, Yukon school officials said they want to make sure students don’t go hungry.

Beginning Monday, the school district will provide both breakfast and lunch for students.

Parents will be able to pick up sack lunches as well as breakfast for the following day, said Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth.

The meals will be free and available to anyone under 18.

Simeroth said the meals will be grab-and-go only.

The cafeterias will not be available for sit-down meals.

He said the goal of providing both lunch for that day and breakfast for the next in a single trip is to limit possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

According to information posted on the district’s website, the meals will be available at Central, Myers, Independence, Lakeview, Ranchwood, Shedeck and Surrey Hills elementary schools.

In addition, there will be mobile delivery available at Welcome Home and Neumayer mobile home communities.

The website says the meals will be available from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. for breakfast and 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch each weekday.

The meals will be available throughout the time the schools are closed, said Simeroth.

Meanwhile, the superintendent said Yukon also is providing ways to help parents keep their children engaged during the longer than expected break.

The district is providing links to a variety of resources on its website.

“We want to maintain where the students are. It is always a concern when there is a break. We want the kids back as soon as possible. Parents really are asking for the resources,” Simeroth said.

PRE-K DRAWINGS

Simeroth said the drawings for the prekindergarten class of 2021 will occur as planned later this month.

Applications are still be accepted online through Tuesday at www.yukonps.com

The drawings are planned for Thursday and Friday.

Those selected will be listed on the district website. Registration numbers will be used.

Once school is back in session, new enrollment dates will be set.

They were planned for the first week of April.

SCHOOL BOARD

An unexpected result of the pandemic and closures is that several elections have been postponed, including one for the Yukon School Board.

While no one filed for the position, which is currently held by Rex VanMeter, the process of selecting a new board member can’t begin until after the election is held.

VanMeter, who is the chief financial officer for Integris Health, did not seek a second term on the board, saying his new position was very time-consuming.

Former board member Don Rowe filed for the position in November but had to withdraw after learning that he was not qualified.

Rowe had lived in the zone a few days shy of the required 60 days.

VanMeter had expected his term to end with the April meeting. However, because the election is being moved to June, he could serve at least another month in office.

Simeroth said once the position becomes vacant, the district will begin seeking applicants to fill the position.

The school board will have 60 days to fill the seat.

Rowe has indicated that he plans to apply for the seat.