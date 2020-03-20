OBITUARY – Carolyn Joy Fulton – Death Notices March 21, 2020

Carolyn Joy Fulton was born on April 15, 1949, to James Bebo Stewart and Minnalee Alberta (Smith) Stewart.

Carolyn’s battle with pancreatic cancer ended March 17 in Yukon at the age of 70 with her family by her side.

Carolyn grew up in the Hinton area and graduated from Hinton High School in 1967. She attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

She worked at Fox/Owl Photo in 1975 and worked there until it downsized in 1989.

Carolyn later worked for the Weatherford Police Department as a 911 Operator until 2002.

Carolyn retired from Legacy Bank in 2014 so she could spend more time with family.

Carolyn’s life centered around her two beloved boys.

Her best memories were attending their multiple sporting events over the years and taking them to visit their grandparents’ home in Hinton, where they fished, hunted and made many childhood memories.

Carolyn enjoyed crocheting anything from baby blankets to stocking hats, reading and spending time with her dogs.

Her grandchildren meant the world to her, and she loved watching her grandsons play baseball and her granddaughters in cheer and theater.

One of her favorite places to visit was a small cabin in Broken Bow with her longtime best friend, Sharron King.

She was a member of The Yukon Church, where she was involved in the Ladies Bible Study.

Carolyn went by many different names, Nanny, Carolyn Joy, Ol Litty (sounds like Lady), “BA Nanny” and Mom.

Survivors include: children; Chad Fulton and his wife Jennifer of Mustang, Brad Fulton and his wife Julie of Edmond; grandchildren Cade, Daxton, Avery and McKinley Fulton; her mother Minnalee Stewart of Yukon; her brother Ronald Stewart and wife Gina of Elk City; her nieces; Crystal Stewart of Oklahoma City and Valerie Fairless and her husband Johnathan Fairless of Yukon; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Bebo Stewart.

Carolyn’s family would like to express their gratitude to the many doctors, nurses and those who have helped her through the final stages of her life.

Carolyn’s infectious smile, attitude, work ethic and overall joy for life will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations may be made in Carolyn’s name to: Falls Creek, donate@bgco.org

Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Hinton. Keth Henson will officiate. Burial will be in the Hinton Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Turner Funeral Home, Hinton.

Condolences may be sent to the family at turnerfuneralhomes@gmail.com, turnerfh.net.

DEATH NOTICES

Joseph Denton Sr.

Joseph Edward Denton Sr., 79, died March 16. Services will be private. (Yanda)

Dorothy Harris

Dorothy Ellen Edison Harris, 88, died March 19. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Frisco Cemetery. (Ingram)

James Limestall Jr.,

James Dean Limestall Jr. 60, died March 16. His funeral was Thursday. (Yanda)

Erskin Medford Jr.

Erskin Lynn Medford Jr., 92, died March 17. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday at McNeil’s Funeral Service in Mustang.

Elizabeth Panicker

Elizabeth Iddicula Panicker, 87, died March 18. Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Praise Tabernacle in Yukon. (Ingram, Smith and Turner)

Tony Sigle

Tony Sigle, 73, died March 19. No services are planned. (Yanda)

Iva Tredway

Iva Mae Tredway, 95, died March 17. Services are private. (Yanda)

Vera Wilson

Vera Belle Wilson, 83, died March 18. Services are pending. (McNeil’s)