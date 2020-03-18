OSSAA officials stress goal of resuming spring sports

Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association officials reiterated Tuesday in a news release that they have not written off sports during the coronavirus crisis.

The release said OSSAA is committed to playing the remaining state basketball tournaments in Classes 2A through 6A as well as the spring sports schedules which were shut down last week.

“We were told (Tuesday) the OSSAA is going to do everything they can to resume spring sports seasons when we return April 6,” Mustang baseball coach Joe Patterson said. “We are still planning on completing the 2020 baseball season.

“Some alterations might need to be made to the schedule, but as of now it is not canceled.”

Besides baseball and basketball, other sports whose boys and girls athletes were shut down are soccer, slow-pitch softball, track and field, tennis and golf.

Monday, the state board of education announced closure of all public schools in Oklahoma as well as a ban on extracurricular activities and after-school events until April 6.

“No activities may occur until then,” Patterson said, noting games and practices are banned at least through that date.

OSSAA will re-evaluate the state’s situation April 6 as it relates to the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak.

National health officials feel the next 15 days could be crucial in mitigating transmission of the virus if people will shelter in place and avoid large public crowds.

“We will keep everyone informed as the situation is constantly changing,” Patterson said. “That is what the OSSAA told us.”