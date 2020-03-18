City, schools make emergency plans

Mustang city and school officials have responded to the coronavirus crisis by closing activities while providing help with meals for people to pick up.

In addition, Mustang Public Schools are making plans to launch web-based teaching tools.

The schools, which were closed this week for spring break, will stay closed through April 6, spokesman Kirk Wilson said.

The school district is taking its lead from the State Board of Edu-cation to see whether the statewide closing will be extended longer, he said.

The Mustang City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday and adopted a declaration of emergency.

The declaration closes all city buildings, cancels all group sports and recreational activities indefinitely and postpones municipal court cases.

However, it permits individual use of parks.

In addition, the spring break camp that the Mustang Parks and Recreation operates is continuing through Friday, City Manager Timothy Rooney said.

Mayor Jess Schweinberg said residents have been understanding of the need for the closings to protect against the spread of the disease.

“I’ve only had one call from a resident,” he said.

“Other than that, people are aware of the state and national news, and I’m not hearing from them.”

Unlike Oklahoma City, Mustang has no plans to close restaurant to inside dining.

“City management does not have the authority to close restaurants,” Rooney said.

“The city council, governor or federal government are the only entities that can make that decision.”

The city manager said he believed the council was comfortable with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s position that encouraged residents to follow guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control nand Prevention.

MEALS

The Mustang Active Adult Center is distributing sack lunches to people who normally participate in its lunch program, Rooney said.

The program runs on a donation basis.

The school district also plans to launch a meal distribution program next week, Wilson said.

The program, which will operate from seven schools, will provide both a lunch and a breakfast that parents can pick up, he said.

Starting Monday, the meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trails Elementary, Mustang North Middle, Prairie View Elementary, Valley Elementary, Horizon Intermediate, Mustang Elementary and Central Middle schools.

More details will be announced soon, he said.

WEB EDUCATION

The school district is making plans to post tools to help parents reinforce educational concepts, Wilson said.

It is determining how to provide similar information in handouts for parents who don’t have internet access.

The district is continuing to pay all of its employees, and they are considered to be on call, Wilson said.

CANADIAN COUNTY JAIL

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West announced Tuesday that all inmate visitations at the county detention center have been suspended indefinitely.

West also said procedures for attorney-inmate visits are being changed to help protect the jail population and staff from potential contamination.

In addition, the sheriff said his department has halted processing gun permit requests as well as fingerprinting until May 1.

“I’m asking the public to bear with us as we do our part to protect our jail population, jail staff and other sheriff’s office employees from COVID-19, so that we can continue to serve and protect the citizens of Canadian County,” West said.

COMMISSIONERS

The Canadian County Commissioners met in an emergency session Tuesday to declare a disaster emergency.

The declaration allows the county, as well as the cities, to seek federal and state assistance.