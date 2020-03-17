YHS’s Auld named All-State swimmer

Post-season honors for Yukon winter sports athletes are beginning to arrive, and several are included in the first lists, including a record-setting swimmer.

Yukon’s Isaiah Auld, who holds every school record for men in swimming, was selected by the Oklahoma Coaches Association as an all-state swimmer.

He will swim for the West Team.

Auld finished his senior year with two medals at the state competition, which was held in Jenks.

Auld finished fourth in the 200-meter freestyle and sixth in the 100-meter freestyle.

He also was part of the 400-freestyle relay team, which finished 11th overall.

He was the only swimmer from Canadian County to make the All-State team.

Other members include Daniel Silson of Norman North, Caleb Gregory of Bridge Creek, Gage Story of Harrah, Jonathan Tank of Norman North, Noah Froese of Edmond North, Toby Ford of Carl Albert, Canyon Hart of Altus and Brendan Healy of Edmond North.

Yukon also had two wrestlers who made the All-Star by Class roster.

Corbin Gordon, who finished second at the state competition at 220 pounds, was selected to the roster.

Also making the list is Cooper Mahaffey, who finished third at state in the 113-pound division.

While Yukon did not have anyone make the All-State wrestling team, there were three from other communities in Canadian County.

Piedmont’s Tabor McClure was selected at 145, while his teammate, Bo Hard, was selected at 170.

Mustang’s Judson Rowland was chosen at heavyweight.

Because the state basketball tournaments were postponed due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, the basketball all-state list has not been determined.