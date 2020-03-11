Students taking travel risks face quarantine

Mustang Public Schools officials will require a 14-day quarantine of any students who travel over spring break to a country with a moderate to high threat of the spread of coronavirus.

The district notified parents of the policy through an email Monday that stated, “providing a safe and healthy learning environment is our utmost priority.”

Teachers will work with students remotely while they are quarantined so they can keep up with their studies, the email said.

“We recognize that attendance is very important, and we will work with individual families as needed on how to handle these excused absences, exemptions, etc.,” the email reads.

The policy applies to countries for which the federal government has issues a Level 2 Travel Advisory, urging exercising increased caution, or Level 3 Travel Advisory, signifying widespread and ongoing transmission.

They include China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan.

The email asked parents to submit a form if they planned travel to those countries during spring break, which starts Friday and extends through next week.

“We have no notices that anyone is travelling to any of the Level 2 or 3 countries as of this morning,” Director of Communications Kirk Wilson said in an email Wednesday.

Officials are reinforcing good hygiene habits, Wilson told the board of education at its meeting Monday.

The district sprays disinfectant on buses at the start and end of the day, Transportation Director Angela McClure.

The district’s supplier of disinfectant has an ample supply, Chief Operating Officer Alan Green said.

Officials are monitoring the coronavirus threat with the help of the Oklahoma Department of Education, the Oklahoma Department of Health and professional organizations, Superintendent Charles Bradley said.

“We’re going down the ‘what if’ road,” he said.