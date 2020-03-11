OBITUARY – Keith Leroy Taylor – Death Notices March 12, 2020

Keith Leroy Taylor, 63, died March 4.

He was born Dec. 26, 1956, in Oklahoma City to John F. and Marguerite (Figus) Taylor.

He grew up in Moore until his senior year and finished at Kingston High School.

Keith married the love of his life, Stella (Smith), on Sept. 29, 1976; they celebrated 43 years together.

He worked most of his adult life for Southwestern Bell/AT&T before retirement.

Keith was an avid golfer and fisherman, but his true enjoyment came from traveling with his wife, Stella.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Dan and James Taylor.

Keith is survived by his wife, Stella; four children, Jerry and wife Christina; Shonda Walkup and husband Mike; Melissa Young; and Ashley Ball and husband Shane; 10 grandchildren, two brothers, Phil and wife Millie and John Jr. and wife Brenda; sister Diane Newman and husband Jerry; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Beverley.

There will be a private family service.

Online condolences may be made to www.mcneilsfuneral.com

DEATH NOTICES

Mary Barnard

Mary Ann Barnard, 99, died March 7. Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Yanda and Son Funeral Home.

Ruby Garrett

Ruby Faye Garrett, 88, died March 4. Her funeral was Tuesday. (Absolute)

Avis Hartsell

Avis “Gene” Hartsell, 89, died March 6. His funeral was Tuesday. (Yanda)

Samuel Scott

Samuel George Scott, 69, died March 8. Services are at 2 p.m. Thursday at McNeil’s Funeral Service.

Wynona Tull

Wynona Faye Tull, 87, died March 7. Her funeral was Wednesday. (McNeil’s)