MHS girls get kick out of Lovelace’s hat-trick

Junior forward Kyla Lovelace has been nearly unstoppable in leading Mustang’s girls soccer team to a 4-1 start.

Lovelace had a hat-trick Tuesday night as the Lady Broncos overwhelmed Edmond Santa Fe, 5-0, at the Mustang Soccer Pitch.

Lovelace, the team’s second-leading scorer last season, has netted more than half of Mustang’s 14 goals in 2020.

“I want to be the top goal scorer and lead this team to state,” said Lovelace, who wasn’t certain how many career three-goal games she has posted. “Two or three, but I’m not worried about the stats.”

Lovelace did admit that she’d like to lead the state in scoring — that could translate into MHS making a return to Class 6A’s championship.

The Lady Broncos bowed a year ago to Jenks, 4-3, in the title game. More offensive firepower can only enhance Mustang’s prospects.

Lovelace scored Mustang’s first two goals, at 7:34 and 21:29 of the first half, on assists from senior midfielder Paris Nance and senior defender Kylee Wickersham.

“I think it was a combination of all the girls working together and moving the ball,” Mustang assistant coach Toni Pearson said. “When you play like that as a team, good things happen.”

Lovelace credited her teammates for her success.

“It’s the communication and the runs being made,” Lovelace said. “The midfielders pushed it up with us.”

Mustang was frequently on the attack, taking 17 shots while its own goalkeeper, senior Ashlee Jackson, only had to turn away one shot and no corner kicks against Santa Fe (1-2).

“One thing about Ashlee is she’s always engaged and talking to the girls,” Pearson said.

The Lady Broncos led 3-0 at intermission after Nance scored at 36:46 on an assist from junior defender Katie McCullock.

With basketball over, freshman forward Lunden Foreman debuted and scored her first varsity goal at 64:49 on an assist from senior forward/midfielder Addie Arthur.

Lovelace recorded her hat-trick and Mustang’s last goal at 73:24. There was no assist.

Mustang plays in Yukon at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Millerettes (2-0) have won 1-0 at Moore and 2-0 at Southmoore.

MHS 3, Bentonville JV 0

Lovelace scored twice and junior forward Kennedy Hines once as Mustang won Friday night in a tournament in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Freshman forward Katie Jones and Hines had assists against Bentonville’s junior varsity to support the goalkeeping of Jackson and junior Lily Hill.

Bentonville West 1, MHS 0

Mustang lost to Bentonville West on Saturday when a corner kick led to a four-shot series and the last kick found the mark.

Jackson and junior Makenzie Miller split time as the keepers.

MHS 4, Bentonville 3

Lovelace scored two goals and Hines and Wickersham each had one. The Lady Broncos were tied 1-1 going into the second half.

Jackson was keeper for the game against Bentonville’s varsity.