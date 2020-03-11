Goodwill opens Mustang store

Goodwill will open its new Mustang store on Thursday, serving local shoppers and providing jobs to people who need help.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma decided to open the store at 200 N. Mustang Road because of the community’s support, said Solara Sain, the organization’s vice president for retail.

Its donation center near the Mustang Walmart has been a big success, she said.

“The community has been good to us, and we wanted to pay it back,” she said.

Goodwill has 24 stores along with 19 attended donation centers in 37 counties.

The stores help fulfill the organization’s mission of helping people who have challenges to employment.

Among its success stories is Shellie Simpson, the area manager for eight stores, including Mustang.

She served two years in prison in California on charges related to her drug addiction before she moved home to Oklahoma eight years ago.

She was having trouble getting a job because of her criminal history when her mother suggested she try Goodwill.

After getting hired, Simpson quickly moved up to management.

“I thought, ‘they’re giving me the keys to building and the combination to the safe. Do they know I was arrested for theft?’” she said.

Simpson gained confidence over time.

“I wouldn’t talk to anyone when I started,” she said.

“In prison, you stick to yourself to get by.”

Now she’s instilling a work ethic focused on customer service in new workers.

During a training session Monday, she instructed the team at the Mustang store.

“Greet people with a cheerful and upbeat attitude,” she said.

She’s thrilled to see employees gain self-confidence.

“Everyone is overcoming a challenge to employment,” she said. “It’s great to see them come out their shell.”

The store’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Goodwill employs 20 people in Mustang and 800 throughout central Oklahoma, said Jenna Morey, the vice president of workforce development.

“Shopping and donating at Goodwill supports skills development training programs, job placement services and additional programs that help people in our community gain employment and carve their own path to a brighter future,” she said.