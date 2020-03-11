Bronco boys soccer makes statement in win

After Mustang’s boys soccer team lost its first game of the season last weekend, the Broncos likely weren’t in the best mood Tuesday night when Edmond Santa Fe came to town.

Mustang (4-1) had suffered its first defeat in a shoot-out Saturday at a tournament in Bentonville, Arkansas.

So, it came as no great surprise when the Broncos scored three goals against the Wolves (0-3) before 10 minutes had ticked from the clock in an 8-0 blitz of Santa Fe at the Mustang Soccer Pitch.

“I think they got most of that (frustration) out in Arkansas,” Mustang coach Jared Homer said. “But this was maybe a statement to Oklahoma teams that we are a force to be reckoned with.”

Eight Broncos scored goals, benefiting junior goalkeeper Dylan Gann, who posted his third shutout of the season.

Gann has been splitting time at keeper with sophomore Chance Johnson. Neither player had played on the varsity until this season.

“We’re just trying to make each other better,” Gann said. “We just want to push ourselves to play our game, fine tune our game until it’s the best.”

Gann only had to make four saves, the toughest of which came on a powerful shot in the lower right corner in the final moments.

“It says a lot about your keeper,” Homer said, “when they’ve played almost 80 minutes and then step up and make a play like that.”

Senior forward Louis Bolden put Mustang on the scoreboard just 52 seconds into the game. Junior forward Isaias Silva got the assist.

Just 5:11 into the half, Silva and Bolden switched roles and Silva put Mustang ahead, 2-0, with his fifth goal of the season. He also has four assists.

“He’s certainly talented and works his tail off,” Homer said. “Teams know about him and he still is able to get his goals, assists and be dangerous.”

Freshman forward Mung Mang scored the third goal on a 35-yard corner-kick from Isaac Silva, Isaias’ twin brother.

“We had eight goals and eight different scorers,” Homer said. “That shows what we’re capable of each night.”

Mustang’s other goals were scored on and assisted by:

• Sophomore forward Keegan Prigmore goaled off an assist by senior midfielder Kory Soulinthavong at 16:06 of the first half;

• Soulinthavong scored on a penalty kick at 19:52, staking MHS to a 5-0 lead at halftime;

• Junior defender Isaac Silva scored at 52:48 off an assist by junior defender-midfielder Case Schroeder;

• Senior defender Garrison Bradley scored on a penalty kick at 60:44;

• Senior forward Thang Kim goaled off an assist from Soulintavong at 74:18.

Mustang renews its bedlam rivalry when it plays in Yukon at 8 p.m. Thursday. The Millers are 2-1.

Bentonville West 1, MHS 0

The game was tied 0-0 after 80 minutes and went to a shoot-out last Friday night.

Bentonville West made 3-of-5 kicks against Johnson. MHS converted kicks by Isaias Silva and Soulinthavong.

MHS 3, Bentonville 0

Isaias Silva scored two goals and Prigmore had the other. Prigmore and Isaias Silva had assists. Gann was the keeper.

MHS 4, Tulsa Kelley 0

Isaias Silva scored two goals and had an assist to support Gann’s keeping.

Bolden and senior midfielder Eric Hotwagner scored the other goals. Isaias Silva, Bolden, Prigmore and sophomore midfielder Lang Muang each had an assist.