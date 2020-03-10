Yukon baseball opens season with loss, win

A road game to Duncan brought with it Yukon’s first win of the season Saturday.

The Millers (1-1), led by a huge day from Mason McIntyre, topped the Demons 11-3 in a game that was called after the fifth inning.

McEntire finished the game with five runs on five hits.

Yukon finished the game with eight hits, including a solo home run from Carson Benge in the third inning.

Jeff Lodes earned the win, going four innings, giving up one hit, walking six and striking out six. He gave up three runs, none of which were earned.

Nick Scavitto went two-thirds of an inning, striking out one, in his save.

Taking the loss for Duncan was Craig Holt, who pitched four innings, giving up six runs (all earned) on four hits. He struck out three Yukon batters, and walked three.

Several Yukon batters finished the game with multiple hits, including Lodes, McIntyre and Benge.

In addition, Yukon got runs from Matt Wilson, Josh Holston, Renny Plattner, Mickey Boyer and Josh Sanders.

Yukon took the lead in the first inning, but then saw the Demons come back in the second, plating three runs.

Yukon’s defense then shut down Duncan, holding the team scoreless in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Yukon, meantime, kept its bats going, scoring three runs in the third inning, two in the fourth and five in the fifth to wrap up the win.

Yukon coach Kevin James said his team played well, once it got its bats going.

“We played well. Once we get going, we swing the bat pretty well,” he said.

James also praised McIntyre and Benge, who each had big games at the plate.

“We need to clean up our defense,” he said. “A couple of defensive miscues led to their three runs.”

In addition, he said the pitchers need to continue getting ahead of the count.

“Overall, it was a pretty good game. We just need to keep working,” he said.

YUKON 3, EDMOND N. 6

The Millers opened their season on the road Thursday with a 6-3 loss to Edmond North.

The Millers fell behind in the first inning 2-0 and were never able to get its bats going.

Yukon was held scoreless until the fifth inning, when the Millers scored two runs, followed by a third run in the sixth.

However, Edmond scored runs in each of the first three innings and were up 5-0 at the end of the third.

North also scored a run to seal the game in the sixth inning.

Yukon scored three runs on four hits, while giving up six runs on five hits to Edmond.

Josh Sanders took the loss for Yukon, going three innings, giving up five of the six runs, two of which were earned.

Carson Benge also pitched three innings. He finished with five strikeouts, giving up one run (earned) on one hit.

Earning the win for Edmond was Noah Miller, who went 4.1 innings

Yukon got runs from Mark Wilson, Benge and Holston.

LOOKING AHEAD

Yukon was scheduled to play Putnam City North at the Bricktown Ball Park on Tuesday before heading to Scottsdale, Arizona, for the annual Best of the West Tournament.

The Millers are the defending champions of the tournament.