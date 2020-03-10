Lady Millers finish 10th at meet

The Yukon girls track team kicked off its outdoor season Saturday at the annual Putnam City North Panthers Invitational.

The Lady Millers came in 10th out of 16 teams.

Their 26 points were enough to hold off John Marshall, which was just two points behind.

Edmond Santa Fe (100), Norman High (65), Wichita Falls (65), Elgin (61) and Southmoore (60) rounded out the top five.

“Overall, I was happy with the meet,” Yukon coach Rod Zimmerman said. “We have several girls ahead of where they have started in the past, and they will continue to get better throughout the season.”

As expected, Kyla Davis dominated the pole vault pit.

She hit 12-feet to win the competition.

That was two feet more than second-

place Kristen Alexander of Southmoore.

“That’s a good place for Kyla to start,” Zimmerman said. “She is moving up to bigger poles and making some changes I think will help her vault higher as she goes through the season. It’s all just natural progression as she becomes a better vaulter.”

Yukon’s Avery Stanley roared to a second-place finish in the 1600-meter run. Her time of 5:40.81 was just three seconds off the winning time from Norman’s Charlotte Means.

“Avery had a great cross-country season, and that is carrying over to track,” Zimmerman said. “She maintained a quicker pace through the 1600. which is something we have been working on with her.”

Her time was quicker than her fastest time last year, Zimmerman said.

Stanley also placed fourth in the 800-meter dash. She posted a 2:31.29. She was one second behind second-place Kaylen King of Bethany.

“Her 800 was the same way — about three seconds faster than her personal record (PR’d) at regionals last year,” Zimmerman said.

“That’s pretty good when you can start your season ahead of where you ended the previous season.”

While she didn’t medal, A’Munique Holmes was solid in the 200-meter dash.

Fresh off the basketball courts, she placed ninth out of 60 runners with a time of 28.51.

“A’munique Holmes ran her fastest 100 and 200,” Zimmerman said. “Our 400 girls did pretty well to open the season. Hayley set a personal record, Jocelyn Jenkins ran her first outdoor 400 with us and had a personal record. Shala ran her fastest time this early in the year.

“We also had several younger runners run well over in the 800 and the 1600.”

Yukon will head Thursday to Bishop McGuiness for its next meet.