School board sets annual calendar

Yukon students will return to school a little earlier next school year, according to the school calendar that was approved by the school board.

The calendar has teachers first reporting for the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 6 with students returning to class on Aug. 13.

The calendar gives an entire week off for Thanksgiving, beginning Nov. 23 and running through Nov. 26.

The Christmas break begins Dec. 21 with students returning to class Jan. 4.

Spring break is March 15-19. However, students will not be in class the Friday before because

parent-teacher conferences are planned earlier that week.

The last day of classes is expected to be May 21.

In addition to the “normal” days off, Yukon students also will be out of class Nov. 3, which is the date of the general election.

The school board, two years ago, authorized school to be closed on election day so teachers and staff do not have to rush to their polling locations.

Also during Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said the district is taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously.

Though no cases have been reported in Oklahoma, Simeroth said the district is aware of the threat.

As a result, he said the district plans to post information on its website related to the illness and how to best prevent it.

Those will include items from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Oklahoma Health Department.

The school board approved a contract with FieldTurf USA for the purchase and installation of new turf and a track surface at the Yukon High School football stadium.

The bid, which was the lowest of nine that were offered, was approximately $740,000.

Simeroth said officials confirmed that the company’s proposal met specifications that will provide a safer environment for athletes.

In addition, he said several school officials toured other facilities where the company had installed turf.

The goal, he said, is to complete the football field prior to the start of football season and for the track to be completed prior to next year’s track season.

The turf is 10 years old, which is the typical life-span for the rubberized material used to cushion the field.

The field was installed when the school was built.

The project is being funded by a bond issue that was approved by voters in 2017.