Patriot players have near record-setting season

Southwest Covenant’s basketball season came to an end much earlier than coaches had hoped, but it still proved to be a near record-setting season for at least two players.

Senior Will Haas finished the season just a few points shy of setting the all-time scoring record for the Patriots.

According to season-ending statistics, Haas finished his basketball career at Southwest Covenant by scoring 1,427 points in 94 games.

He averaged 15.2 points per game.

Haas is second behind Josh McMinn, who had 1,673 points in 98 games, averaging 17.1 points per game.

McMinn currently is playing professional baseball in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ program.

While Haas was second in the all-time leading scoring list, he is first on the list for all-time 3-point shooting. He made 227 3-pointers out of 600 he attempted.

No. 2 was McMinn, who hit 222 out of 608 tries.

Haas also finished his career as the career assist leader with 328. He had 110 assists last year.

Haas also holds the record for most single game assists with 12 and 10, both this past season.

McMinn is second with 213 during a four-year span from 2011 to 2015.

Finally, Haas also finished second with career steals. He finished with 258 snags. He had 79 this past season.

That number includes eight against Harding Prep and seven against Okarche, both in the past season.

Meanwhile, junior Kirk Cole finished with just under 1,000 points for the season.

Coach Kevin Cobbs said the junior missed two games or likely would have made the magic number.

Still, Cole now holds the record for most points scored in a game with 44. The record came in the Class A District Finals against Sentinel, just a few weeks ago.

The previous record was held by Kolton Brown, who scored 41 points against Southwest Christian during his freshman year in 2009 and Matt Mangum, who scored 61 points against Union City during his senior season, 2010-11.

Meanwhile, Anthony Cox has two of the top seven rebounding efforts.

Cox had 18 rebounds in a game earlier this season against Okarche and 16 against Community Christian in 2018-19.

As far as this season goes, Cole hit 166 of 358 attempts from the floor in 21 games played.

He also hit 71 of 104 free-throws.

Cole Gatlin hit 45.5 percent of his shots. That was 80 of 190 attempts.

Haas hit 57 percent of his shots, 117 of 266, while Tucker Croy hit 48.3 percent of his shots.

Anthony Cox shot 39.5%, while Tyler Kelly hit 43% of his shots.

Haas also hit 40 of 58 from the charity line.

The Patriots finished their season 14-7 in the consolation bracket of the area tournament. They lost to Thomas 61-46.