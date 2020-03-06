Council OKs 55% pay hike for city attorney

Saying that when Gary E. Miller was hired to be Yukon’s city attorney, he was only working part-time, officials on Tuesday approved a more than $40,000 pay raise for the former district judge.

Miller, who has served as the city’s attorney since 2017, will be paid $123,000 per year. The salary is retroactive to March 1.

Miller had been receiving compensation of $79,500.

The pay raise is $43,500.

Mayor Michael McEachern said when Miller was hired, it was not expected that he would be doing the level of work that he is.

However, over the past several months, the city has kept him extremely busy updating and creating ordinances.

In addition, having Miller on a full-time basis keeps the city from paying retainers for legal services.

McEachern said if Miller is doing full-time work, he should be compensated at that level.

He also said the city attorney’s salary is similar to those of city attorneys in nine other like-sized communities.

Miller was not the only city employee getting a raise Tuesday.

City Manager Jim Crosby’s salary also was increased by 3.18% or $5,000. Crosby, who has been serving as Yukon’s city manager since April 2016, will earn $162,000.

However, a stipend that previously had been given to him was not added this year.

McEachern, again, praised the city official, pointing out that Yukon’s financial health is in much better shape under Crosby’s leadership than it was in 2016 when he was hired.

At that time, Yukon had less than $3,000 remaining in its reserve funds. That fund now has more than $6 million.

“The council has reviewed the accomplishments of Mr. James Crosby for the past fiscal year, and there are many. We have restored Yukon to an outstanding financial condition,” McEachern said.

In addition, several key projects are underway, including work to improve State Highway 4 and an interchange that connects Frisco Road to Interstate 40.

“In short, there have been hundreds of projects that have gone on over the past year since Mr. Crosby’s return,” McEachern said. “He has certainly made our town the envy of many other towns.”

Crosby’s pay increase was approved unanimously and also is retroactive to March 1.