City eyes $9M bond package for projects

The City of Yukon plans to borrow $9 million in the near future to help fund several major capital improvement projects, including the second phase of work on State Highway 4.

Construction began on the first phase of that project last month and is expected to take about 18 months.

City Manager Jim Crosby has proposed obtaining a $9 million revenue note that would be used, in part, to pay for the city’s portion of the second phase.

That project would include purchasing necessary rights-of-way, as well as relocating utilities to make way for work that includes widening the road from Main Street to Wagner Road.

A portion of the new roadway would be four lanes and include turn lanes. However, most of the road would be what is known as a super two-lane highway, which would include left turn lanes and shoulders.

Construction on that project is expected to begin in 2022 with a projected cost to the city about $3 million.

The first phase includes replacing three bridges over the North Canadian River with a single, 1,500-foot-span bridge.

Construction crews are currently installing the necessary piers for the project.

Crosby also has proposed borrowing money to pay for other projects, including the reconstruction of 11th Street from the railroad tracks to the North Canadian River bridge.

He has previously said the project is needed because that roadway will become a major detour route as the SH-4 project gets underway.

That project is expected to cost $668,000.

Another road project that Crosby says is sorely needed is the addition of right-turn lanes from the Interstate 40 off-ramps onto Garth Brooks Boulevard.

Crosby said having the right-turn lanes would improve traffic flow on the heavily traveled road.

Crosby estimates the cost of the project at $500,000.

The addition of sidewalks and parking at Taylor Park also is a major project.

Taylor Park, which is located on 11th Street, is quickly becoming one of the city’s more popular parks, especially for athletic events.

It is the home of the Southwest Covenant football team, as well as the Spirit League, which is a league for athletes with disabilities.

In addition, many of the city’s soccer teams use the facilities, as do local BMX racers and remote-controlled car racers.

Last year, the city added new restroom facilities at the park and also began adding a walking trail.

The goal is to complete the walking trail as well as improve parking so that it is more handicapped friendly.

Crosby estimates the cost of the project at $611,000.

Another major project the city plans is an emergency operations center that would be constructed near the Yukon Police Department.

The city council authorized the staff to seek bids on that project during Tuesday’s meeting.

The facility, which would be capable of surviving an EF-5 tornado, would be self-contained and house the city’s emergency servers as well as a communications system.

The city’s current operations center is inside the police department and is not self-sufficient.

Crosby has estimated that project will cost $1.8 million.

Meanwhile, the city also plans to set aside $2.127 million for contingencies.

Crosby said that money is additional funds the city has been billed for its portion of work on the Interstate 40-Frisco Road interchange.

Crosby said the bill must be paid before the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will issue the bid package for the project.

The contracts are expected to be awarded this summer.

Crosby said he doesn’t believe the city owes the money but doesn’t want to delay the project.

Should it be determined that work the city already has done has not been calculated into its costs, then the city would receive a refund from the state.

That money then could be used for other projects.

Officials with BOK Financial say they expect to open bids on the bond package at the end of the month, allowing the city council to award the contract at the first meeting in April.

The money would be available for the city’s use by mid-April, officials said.