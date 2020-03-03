Yukon rugby club snags weekend win in Edmond

Yukon’s F5 Rugby came home Saturday from Edmond with a 17-14 win.

“This was one of the most enjoyable games I have seen in a while,” said Tyson Parker, recruiting coordinator and assistant coach.

Parker said both teams showed strong defense, with scores by senior flyhalf Edgar Galindo Jr. and inside center Colt Creamer, who was able to score after a breakaway run by freshman openside flanker Clayton Lehman.

At the half, Yukon led 10-7, Parker said.

In the second half, Creamer had his second try of the day, Parker added.

Senior scrumhalf Chaslyn Parker converted one of three kicks, leaving the final score at 17-14 for F5.

Senior scrumhalf Chaslyn Parker was selected as man of the match.

“He was able to direct the attack, along with Galindo to control the flow and tempo,” Parker said. “(He) was a smother presence on defense. He was in everything today.”

Parker praised the team’s overall effort on the field.

“The F5 group as a whole had tremendous effort today, and that was the big difference maker,” he said. “When the entire team is pushing and fighting, it shows.”

Saturday, both boys and girls teams will travel to Tulsa.

The F5 boys will face Jenks, and the girls will face Broken Arrow.

Times and locations for both matches have not been finalized, Parker said, but will be posted on the club’s Facebook page, F5 Rugby – Formerly Yukon Rugby Club, once they are confirmed.