Two YHS grapplers score state medals

OKLAHOMA CITY — When the wrestling season began, Yukon coach Joe Schneider really didn’t know what to make of his team.

With such a young squad, he knew he had to indoctrinate them into the Yukon way.

The season came to an end Saturday at the 2019 Oklahoma State Championships and Schneider was pleased with the journey his team had taken.

After two days at the State Fair arena, the Millers ended the championships with two wrestlers earning a medal out of the six who earned a spot at state.

At 220 pounds, Corbin Gordon took second, while Cooper Mahaffey placed third at 120 pounds.

“You know, two placers. I’m happy about having both those guys get their names on the wall, a second place and a third place,” Schneider said. “Nothing to hang your head bad about. We had six qualifiers this year, so that’s two better than we had last year. Last year, we didn’t have any placers. This year, we get two.

“So, we’ve got room to improve, for sure. I’m proud of what our team’s got to offer for years to come.”

Along with Mahaffey and Gordon, Jonah Hanscom, Nate Hahn, Conner Columbus and Lane Parks competed over the weekend.

Also on hand was Elizabeth Ketcher, who was part of the first women’s competition at the tournament, She was 1-2 over the weekend, making it to the consolation semifinals.

For Mahaffey, he opened the tournament with a 9-1 victory in the first round. He then faced Choctaw’s Speedy Walden in the semifinals.

Mahaffey had beaten Walden twice before in the regular season. It was Walden turn to come out on top. He pinned Mahaffey at the 5:19 mark in the third period.

Mahaffey didn’t hold his head down for long.

He came back to win his next two matches.

That included pinning Parker Witchcraft, of Broken Arrow, to secure third place.

“I wrestled all right,” Mahaffey said. “I lost in the semis, I got caught. It’s definitely disappointing. I beat him twice in a row. I just got caught on my back.”

Of the Yukon wrestlers who made it to state, three were seniors. That includes Mahaffey and Gordon.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys coming up in the room, and that’s amazing,” Schneider said. “A lot of them showed up to support. A lot of them were here all weekend long. They know the grind. We had three senior qualifiers and three sophomore qualifiers, two senior placers, but we got the other guys coming back. I know we’re going to do good things in the future. I’m excited.”