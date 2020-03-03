School district rebrands two ‘elementary’ schools

Plans for Yukon’s newest school to open this fall con-tinue to move forward.

Monday, the school board heard that the process of filling the teaching staff positions at Redstone Inter-mediate is nearly completed.

Redstone is scheduled to open in August and will be located near the intersection of Mustang and Britton Roads.

It will house students in fourth through sixth grades.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said the staff will be a mixture of current staff members as well as newly hired employees.

Current staff was given an opportunity to choose whether to stay at their current schools or to move to a new location.

Unfortunately, Simeroth said, not all requests could be filled.

In July, two current elementary schools will be rebranded as intermediate schools, also serving students in fourth through sixth grades.

Those schools are Lakeview and Independence Elementary Schools. They currently serve students in fourth and fifth grades.

All sixth-grade students currently attend the Sixth-Grade Academy, which is located at Yukon Middle School.

Officials have said moving the sixth-grade students to intermediate schools will provide a better educational opportunity for them.

In addition, it also will move them back to their neighborhoods.

The $28 million Redstone has been under construction for just over a year. Simeroth said construction is running a few days behind schedule, but it is still expected to be completed by the time students head to class in August.

Most of the pods are dried-in, and crews have been working on interior projects as each pod is completed.

Meanwhile, the school board voted Monday to appoint Randy Stowe as an assistant principal at Redstone. Stowe had been serving as an assistant principal at Yukon Middle School.

Stowe was one of two administrators appointed Monday. The other was Clay McDonald, who was named as the new principal at Yukon Middle School.

McDonald had previously served as the interim principal after Kenneth Ward resigned in November.

Ward had been hired earlier in the year, but accepted a position with the Oklahoma City School District that began in January.

Meanwhile, the board also approved a contract with Metro Signs that will provide signage for all three intermediate schools.

The contract is $121,000.

“This is all part of the refresh we are doing for the sites. We are going to go throughout the district and make everyone have the same signs,” Simeroth said.