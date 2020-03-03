OBITUARY – Sarah Ruth (Smith) Crouch – Death Notices 3/4/2020

Sarah Ruth (Smith) Crouch, age 35, passed away Feb. 28 from cancer.

She was born Oct. 16, 1984, in Oklahoma City to Ronald C. Smith and Leslyn J. (Dove) Smith.

She graduated from Mustang High School and then earned her degree in sociology and religious studies from the University of Oklahoma.

Her first jobs were at Fireworks City and All Season.

She later worked as a manager of rental properties throughout the metro area.

She married her best friend, Noah Crouch, on Nov. 22, 2011.

She loved her animals — Samson, Holly and Lucy.

She loved to shop and cook.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made for medical expenses or to the Bridge Piedmont Campus Building Fund, c/o McNeil’s Funeral Service, PO Box 1616, Mustang, OK 73064.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at The Bridge Assembly of God, Mustang, with burial to follow at Red Hill Cemetery, Mustang.

Online condolences may be made to www.mcneilsfuneral.com.

Death Notices

Christopher Black

Christopher James Black, 44, died Feb. 25. No services are planned. (Yanda)

Lee Chesser

Lee Roy Chesser, 97, died March 2. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at The Bridge Assembly of God. (McNeil’s)

Sarah Crouch

Patrick Parker

Patrick Edward Adair Parker, 22, died Feb. 6. His funeral will be at 4 p.m. March 20 at Yanda and Son Funeral Home.

Shannon Russell

Shannon Lea Russell, 50, died Feb. 25. Services will be private. (Ingram, Smith and Turner)