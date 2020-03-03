Miller baseball has dominant weekend

The Yukon Millers baseball team dominated over the weekend, topping both Enid and Elk City during the Yukon Baseball Festival.

The Millers beat Enid 13-5 and Elk City 20-3 as the team prepares for the start of the regular season, which begins Thursday when the team travels to Edmond Memorial.

The Millers had been scheduled to play El Reno on Friday. However, that game was cancelled because both schools’ basketball teams were playing in the regional tournaments.

Against Enid, in the night cap, Yukon jumped out to a big first-inning lead and never looked back.

Matt Wilson led the Millers’ hitting spree with both a home run and a double.

The double, which scored runs, came in the bottom of the first inning, while the homerun went over the wall in the third.

Wilson also had three runs batted in.

Carson Benge also had three RBIs in the game.

Benge also led the way on the mound. He pitched four innings, giving up four runs on five hits. He also struck out four batters.

Josh Holston and Kobe Flow both came into the game in relief.

Holston pitched one inning, giving up one run on one hit, while Flow pitched two innings, giving up two hits and two walks.

Yukon scored six runs in the first inning, two in the second, three in the third and then one each in the fifth and sixth innings.

Enid scored two runs in the first inning and was held scoreless in the second and third. Enid scored two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Overall, Enid scored five runs on eight hits. The team committed one error.

Yukon scored 13 runs on 12 hits, but committed four errors.

Earlier in the day, Yukon hammered Elk City 20-3, scoring on 16 hits.

The Millers scored five runs in the first inning and four in the second.

Yukon also scored three runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Defensively, the Millers held Elk City scoreless through four innings and then gave up three runs in the fifth.

Josh Sanders got the start for the Millers on the mound, going four innings. He gave up one hit and one walk, while striking out five batters. He did not give up any runs.

Hunter Brown pitched two innings, giving up three runs on two hits. He also allowed three walks.

Matt Wilson pitched one inning, giving up a walk and collecting two strikeouts.

At the plate, the Millers got two hits each from Wilson, Jeff Lodes, Carson Benge, who also had a home run and two runs batted in, and Carson Lee.

Others getting hits included Sanders, Mickey Boyer, Holston, Mason McIntyre, Kobe Flow, Victor Prentice, Hunter Brown and Cody Richardson.