Details emerge in deputy’s fatal head-on crash

A Canadian County deputy was speeding at the time of an accident that killed her and injured two other people, according to the police report.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released the official report related to deputy Shirley Lanning’s accident on Friday.

Lanning was killed in the head-on collision, while Michael Cline, the driver, of a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse, and his passenger, Kimberly Cline, were injured in the Feb. 14 accident.

According to the report, both Lanning and Cline were speeding at the time of the accident.

The report states that Lanning was traveling west on Northwest Expressway while the Clines were traveling east.

For an unknown reason, Lanning’s vehicle drifted left of center, narrowly missing another car before hitting the Clines’ vehicle head on.

Lanning was on duty at the time of the incident and was driving an unmarked Canadian County sheriff’s patrol unit.

She was not, however, on her way to a call, said Capt. Adam Flowers, who was her supervisor.

“The direction she was headed was indicative of her heading to the office,” Flower said.

Lanning, who had been employed by the agency for six years, was a background investigator.

Lanning was taken to OU Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Oklahoma City police officials said that while they know both drivers were going above the posted 55 mph speed limit, they are still investigating how fast they were traveling.

In addition, officials have been able to confirm that Lanning was not using either cellphone in her possession at the time.

“We may never know why she went left of center,” said Maj. Gary Knight.

Knight also said authorities are awaiting toxicology reports from the state medical examiner’s office.

All of the results will be turned over to the Canadian County district attorney’s office for review once the investigation is complete.

Knight said they will do that for transparency.