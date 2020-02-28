Yukon gymnast continues to hone skills while at OU

A Yukon gymnast continues to make a name for himself at the University of Oklahoma.

Gage Dyer is currently ranked No. 1 in floor exercises in USA Gymnastics. He also is ranked in the top 10 in both the high bar and the all-around.

Dyer also recently claimed the best finish among OU’s current roster, finishing with a score of 81.300 after the first day during an event in Las Vegas.

He finished the weekend with a first-place performance in the floor exercise. He scored a 14.650, which was combined with a 14.400 from the first day of competition.

The two scores were combined for a 29.050, which was the best score of the meet.

According to the University of Oklahoma, Dyer had top-8 finishes in four events — fourth-place in vault, seventh place in parallel bars and eighth on the high bar.

He finished in fifth place in the overall standings, OU officials said.

“I’m thrilled for Gage. He’s a guy that, having not really been considered a strong all-arounder, had a great two days of competition … He has really improved his weaker events to be in the field with the better guys, so I’m really pleased with that. Overall, I just feel like today was a better competition for almost all of the guys,” OU head coach Mark Williams said in a story on school’s website.

Dyer, who grew up in Yukon, was home-schooled.

The 5-7 junior, who didn’t begin formal gymnastics training until he was a teenager, trained at Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy.