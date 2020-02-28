Turn signals added at Health Center Parkway, Garth Brooks

The first phase a project that will make it easier to access Garth Brooks Boule-vard from Health Center Parkway and WestEnd Pointe is complete.

City officials added left turn signals on the east-west roadways earlier this week.

The project is part of a larger effort to improve the traffic flow in the area. The city also is adding a left-turn lane on both roadways.

City spokesperson Jenna Roberson said the signal light work was completed Tuesday and is operational.

In addition, the turn lanes are nearly complete. Roberson said all that remains is to add proper striping.

That should be completed in about two weeks, she said.

The entire project is expected to cost about $200,000.