Parks prepares for shot at state title

While the Yukon wrestling team didn’t leave Westmoore High with any regional titles last weekend, it still had a good showing.

That includes advancing six wrestlers to this weekend’s state championship tournament.

Lane Parks led the Yukon charge.

The sophomore placed third in the 285-pound division after pinning Southmoore’s David Steiger in 27 seconds of the first period.

The victory earned him third place and a trip to state for the first time.

“It’s a big honor,” Parks said. “I watched a lot of good wrestlers not make it to state before.”

Despite the seemingly easy victory, Parks was still able to pick out flaws.

“I think I wrestled pretty good,” Parks said. “I can obviously improve on some things, like the shot (Steiger) got at the beginning. Not let him get that.”

Parks said he came into the regional tourney looking to pick up his action on the mat.

He wanted to take the fight to his opponents instead of just letting the match take place.

In the four matches Parks wrestled, he came away with three first-period pins.

“I wrestled offensively, which is something I’ve struggled with throughout the season,” Parks said. “So I finally took a step of faith, and it worked for me.”

It’s hard to imagine a wrestler with a 28-8 record looking to change his style just before the state tournament, but Parks believes it was the perfect time for him.

“Yes, I’ve won a majority of my matches. But especially here at regionals and only being a sophomore, I really tried to expand myself for the coming years,” Parks said. “I can see what it’s like now for the coming future. I guess it worked for me.”

However, it wasn’t a foolproof plan for Parks. His lone loss over the weekend came in the regional semifinals when he was pinned by Edmond North’s Jordan Iwuchukwu.

Parks didn’t let the loss derail him. He went back out and stayed with his game plan.

“Obviously, I wanted to win. I lost in the semifinals. So I told myself ‘I’m going to get third,’” Parks said. “It was the best I could do, so that’s what I was going to do. I did it.”

Parks was set to compete in the opening round Friday at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.

Parks knows what he has to do in order to have a long run in the biggest event of his young career.

“I just have to be offensive,” Parks said. “Wrestle my match. Don’t let others bring it to me, but bring it to them.”