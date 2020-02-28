OBITUARY – Anna ‘Sue’ Crussen – Death Notices – Feb. 29, 2020

Anna ‘Sue’ Crussen

Anna “Sue” Crussen, 82, of Yukon passed away Feb. 24 in Bethany.

She was born Aug. 15, 1937, in Tahlequah to Herman Howard and Mary Edith (Pruett) Tackett.

Sue was a member of South Yukon Church of Christ.

She received her master of education degree in psychology and worked as a school psychologist.

She was a nationally certified school psychologist.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James B. Culley and James Glenn; sister, Geneva Edgmon, and brothers, Harold and Howard Tackett.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Crussen of Yukon; son, Jimmy Joe Glenn and spouse Michael Talbot of Salt Lake City; daughters, Mary Suzette Straughn and spouse John of Era, Texas, and Janis Faith Culley-Gardner of Oklahoma City; son-in-law, Anthony Gardner of Oklahoma City; grandchildren, Casey Jay Straughn, Darby Kayanna Whatley, Jaylyn Nichole Gardner, Trey Laurence Gardner, Travelle Pelkey and Aqueela Gardner; great-grandchildren, Mia Shay and Teagan Ruth Whatley, Annabelle Joy and Jude Pilot Straughn and many loved family members, friends and colleagues.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Oklahoma, at www.alz.org/oklahoma or 2123 N. Classen Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73106.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday at South Yukon Church of Christ, Yukon, with interment at 4 p.m. at Sallisaw Cemetery, Sallisaw.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

DEATH NOTICES

Patti Clem

Patti Diane Clem, 64, died Feb. 24. Her funeral was Thursday. (McNeil’s)

Ann Crussen

Ann Sue Crussen, 82, died Feb. 24. Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the South Yukon Church of Christ. (Yanda)

Delores Kroutil

Delores Carol Kroutil, 77, died Feb. 19. Her funeral will be at 2 pm. Sunday at Yanda and Son Funeral Home.

Billy Martin

Billy E. Martin, 91, died Feb. 22. His funeral was Thursday. (Yanda)

Katie Michel

Katie C. Mitchell, 95, died Feb. 24. Her funeral was Friday. (McNeil’s)

Joseph Schemfeld

Joseph Andrew Schemfeld, 75, died Feb. 22. His funeral will be at 5:30 p.m. March 6 at Remington Park, Oklahoma City. (McNeil’s)

Peggy Swinney

Peggy Swinney, 84, died Feb. 23. No services are planned. (Ingram)