OBITUARY – Richard Edward Buxton

Richard Edward Buxton was born Feb. 8, 1952, in Norman to Fred and Ernestine Buxton.

He grew up on a family farm before moving to Mustang, where they opened the first grocery store in town.

He attended and graduated from Mustang Schools in 1970.

He worked many jobs in and around construction, from owning and operating his own business to becoming a superintendent of construction for Hobby Lobby before retiring and spending time with family at Fort Cobb Lake.

He was raised a master Mason in the Mustang Lodge in 1986 and was active for decades, eventually becoming a past master of Hinton Masonic Lodge.

He was also a member of the Guthrie Scottish Rite and India Shriners.

Richard is survived by his wife, Karla; three sons, Bucky, Josh and John; and two grandsons, Cole and Henry.

Graveside services were Tuesday at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Oklahoma City.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcneilsfuneral.com