Yukon senior swims to state medals

Yukon’s top swimmer for the past four seasons continued to be true to form over the weekend, finishing with two top-six finishes at the Class 6A State Meet in Jenks.

Isaiah Auld, who is a senior, finished fourth overall in the 200-meter freestyle event, and sixth in the 100-meter freestyle.

Auld also was part of the 400-freestyle relay team, which finished 11th overall.

Other members of the relay team included Aydan Howard, Farris Abdelaziz and Clayton Berg.

All of the members, with the exception of Auld, are either freshmen or sophomores, giving high hopes to coach Bruce Carrol.

Auld, who holds every school record for men’s swimming, improved upon his time between the preliminary heat and the fnals. In the preliminaries, he swam 23:87 in the 200 meter. In the finals, Auld’s time was 23:61, which was a little more than a second behind first-place finisher Daniel Wilson of Norman North.

In the 100-meter freestyle, Auld finished sixth with a time of 23:47.

The 400-meter relay team finished 11th overall with a time of 2:20.06.

Norman North had the top time of 1:56.24.

IT’S ACADEMIC

Meanwhile, Yukon’s girls swim team was honored Friday as the state 6A academic champions.

The swim team had an overall grade point average of 3.954.

Athletic Director Mike Clark said the GPA is based on 10 swimmers who went to the regional meet. The lowest of those GPAs was 3.83.

“They don’t need a lot encouragement, but they are getting a lot of support from their classroom teachers, their teammates and their parents,” he said.

This is the second Yukon team to earn the distinction this school year.

The girls’ cross-country team also was honored in the fall.

There also were several teams last year that were honored, including the girls’ basketball team.

Clark said Yukon’s athletes take their academics seriously.