Millers advance six grapplers to state

The 6A West Regional Cham-pionships were held over the weekend at Westmoore High. Yukon joined 15 other teams from across the state looking to take home the team and individual crowns.

The Millers placed sixth overall.

Mustang, which took second at Dual State, won the regional championship after racking up 249 points. Choctaw came in second with 223 points.

Edmond North, Edmond Memorial and Southmoore rounded out the top five.

The Millers had six wrestlers place in the top six in their weight classes, which automatically advances them to the state tournament.

That includes Cooper Mahaffey, who placed second at the 106-pound division.

Mahaffey (31-6) lost 17-4 to Memorial’s Cruz Aguilar in the championship match.

It didn’t go as he had planned.

“I could have wrestled better, obviously,” Mahaffey said. “Came out with the loss. But I learned a few things and I’m going to carry it on to next week. I need to apply more pressure and just getting after it more.”

To get to the finale, Mahaffey made easy work of his opponents in the early rounds. That included back-to-back major decisions.

In the semifinals, he faced Choctaw’s Speedy Walden and came away with a 7-4 victory.

Mahaffey said he has faced off with Aguilar multiple times this season. And he has a good idea of what he needs to do if they meet up at state.

Nate Hahn also made it to the regional championship match at 170 pounds. However, he fell 27-11 to Southmoore’s Anthony Macias.

At 195 pounds Conner Columbus lost 3-1 to Edmond North’s Gabe Mullaney in the third-place match. But he still notched a spot at state.

Corbin Gordon (220) and Ryan Snodgrass (182) also will move on to state after placing second and sixth in their respective divisions.

The Millers Jonah Hanscom also advanced to state after earning fifth at the regional tourney. He defeated Moore’s Garrett Weaver 20-11 to earn the spot in the 120-pound weight class.

“I’m a sophomore and this is my first time qualifying for state, which is pretty exciting,” Hanscom said. “I had a few matches where I felt I could have done a little better.”

Because Hanscom lost his second match of the tourney, had to go the long way through the consolation bracket. But after the defeat, he won four straight matches.

“I need to be better on my feet,” Hanscom said. “And just better in every position and get to my shots.”

The Oklahoma State Wrestling Championships starts Friday at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds. The championship round is Saturday.