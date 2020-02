Richard Buxton

Richard Edward Buxton, 68, died Feb. 20. His funeral was Tuesday. (McNeil’s)

Leland Cannon

Leland Earl Cannon, 53, died Feb. 22. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang.

Robert Hathaway

Robert D. Hath-away, 79, died Feb. 21. No services are planned. (McNeil’s)

Delores Kroutil

Delores Carol Kroutil, 77, died Feb. 19. Her funeral will be at 2 pm. Sunday at Yanda and Son Funeral Home.