Commissioners approve gun rights resolution

The Canadian County commissioners on Monday approved a resolution declaring the county as a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

Commissioner Marc Hader proposed the resolution as a way to support Sheriff Chris West’s proclamation of being a sanctuary county.

Hader said in a statement to the Yukon Review that he was concerned about nationwide efforts to limit gun rights.

“Folks across Oklahoma and America are hearing of red flag policies being strongly promoted across the country, and presidential candidates are espousing firearm policies that would make some socialist and communist dictators proud,” he said.

Although they voted in favor of the resolution, Hader’s fellow commissioners were skeptical of the need for it.

“I’m a Second Amendment guy, but I think we need to focus more on things we’re elected to do,” Commissioner David Anderson said.

“The resolution feels more like something to get attention,” he said.

Commissioner Jack Stewart concurred.

“I can’t figure why we need to say we’re following the law,” he said.

Hader noted that 21 Oklahoma sheriffs have declared their commitment to upholding the Second Amendment in their counties.

The Logan County board of county commissioners is the only group of commissioners that had approved a Second Amendment sanctuary county resolution before Canadian County’s commissioners acted, he said.

The latest gun rights controversy began last year after state lawmakers approved open-carry laws that allow residents to be in public with guns without any training or licensing.

After that, Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, countered by seeking to have the open-carry legislation overturned.