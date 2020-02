DEATH NOTICES – Feb. 22, 2020

John Baugher

John Baugher, 92, died Feb. 14. No services are planned. (Ingram)

Eudora Brown

Eudora Mary Brown, 86, died Feb. 13. Her funeral was Tuesday. (McNeil’s)

Anna Fletcher

Anna Mae Fletcher, 97, died Feb. 15. Her funeral was Friday. (McNeil’s)

Jean Jordan

Jean Jordan, 61, died Feb. 15. No services planned (Ingram)

Sharon Ollen-burger

Sharon Kathryn Ollenburger, 72, died Feb. 18. Her funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont First Baptist Church. (McNeil’s)

Rhonda Polk

Rhonda Gail Polk, 63, died Feb. 18. Her funeral was Friday. (Ingram)

Ofelia Rubio

Ofelia Rubio, 75, died Feb. 15. Funeral services were Tuesday. (Ingram)

Cheryl Skinner

Cheryl Ann Skinner, 72, died Feb. 13. Her funeral was Wednesday. (Yanda)

Dovie Teddy

Dovie Lois Teddy, 79, died Feb. 18. Her funeral was Friday. (McNeil’s)

Laci Walker

Laci Rene Walker, 38, died Feb. 16. A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday at Ingram, Smith and Turner Mortuary.