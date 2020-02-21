SWC battles to stay alive in playoffs

For Southwest Covenant, it’s time to win or go home.

The Patriots lost Thursday in the opening round of the regional basketball tournament to Arapaho 41-30.

That set the team up for an elimination game against Thomas on Friday afternoon. The results of that game were not available at presstime.

Coach Kevin Cobbs said he had nothing but praise for Arapaho, which he said put together the perfect plan that took Southwest Covenant out of its game plan.

The Patriots like to run-and-gun, but were unable to do that on Thursday.

Arapaho limited the Patriots to just 30 points, well below the team’s normal scoring total.

Last weekend, Kirk Cole scored 45 points on his own in the district championship.

Thursday, Cole was held to six points.

Arapaho also put pressure on Will Haas, who Cobbs said is the player that keys the Patriots.

Haas finished the night with 12 points, but that included five points from the free-throw line.

Haas was the only player for Southwest Covenant to score in double figures.

“It was a great game plan,” Cobbs said. “They were allowing us only one shot. I’d love to play them again in the area tournament on a neutral court.”

Southwest Covenant did not score until the second quarter, when the team got seven points.

However, by then, Arapaho had put up nine points in the first quarter and six in the second.

In the third quarter, Covenant scored 12 points, getting baskets from Cole, Cole Gatlin and a 3-ball from Haas.

The Patriots also scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, but by then the damage was already done.

“We didn’t have a lot of shots, but we did shoot the ball well,” he said. “We’ve got to play our style of basketball.”

Arapaho was led by Jace Edelen, who finished the game with 14 points.

Zach Carlisle finished with 13 points for Arapaho.

Against Thomas on Friday, Cobbs said Southwest Covenant would have to return to its normal game plan, otherwise the season might be over.

“It should be a competitive game,” he said. “If we push the ball and play up-tempo, we should be OK.”